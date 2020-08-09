Letter to the editor: Bullock will continue his good work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock works hard to keep our rural hospitals and clinics open and able to offer quality healthcare to our fellow Montanans. I know this personally because one such facility saved the life of my friend after a horse accident. Without the immediate care my friend received, he would have died.

All this talk about government-controlled healthcare is disingenuous and clearly not the truth on the ground. Before the advent of Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, including Montana’s Medicaid expansion, many rural Montanans could not afford health care and often died needlessly, leaving their families to pick up the pieces.

Bullock managed to encourage Republicans and Democrats to expand Medicaid and that effort created the financial wherewithal to save rural hospitals and insured more than 90,000 Montanans. More insured Montanans means more funding for hospitals.

I want a U.S. Senator who will stand up to special interests and fight for the health and safety of all my fellow Montanans. Bullock led the charge to protect rural Montanans and promote quality, affordable health care as our governor, and I know that he’ll do the same as Montana’s next senator. There isn’t a doubt in my mind that Bullock will continue his good work in Washington, and all of us will benefit from that effort.