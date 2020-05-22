Letter to the editor: Bureaucrats ignore data

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Death does not peer review. The European countries and the United States, though having the best healthcare systems, are achieving the highest death rates per million in this pandemic.

The listed countries have the following overall death totals of at least: Australia 98; South Korea 260; Costa Rica 8; India 3,967; Turkey 4,055; and Poland 883. The current U.S. death rate is 88,030. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons say the listed countries with much lower death rates are using hydroxychloroquine extensively early in infection and as a prophylactic.

Several weeks ago, in an article published by the AAPS, the deaths per million were reported as: India 0.06; Costa Rica 1; Australia 3; South Korea 5; Brazil 20; Israel 23; United States 167. The AAPS holds to the data from many reliable sources that HCQ has an efficacy rating of helping 90% of the infected that receive it. They cite at least a half-dozen published studies and their own experience using the drug. The AAPS and Dr. Didier have pointed out the VA study used only very ill patients. As the body of data piles up revealing that this drug helps tremendously the CDC, FDA, and NIAID are silent.