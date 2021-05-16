Letter to the editor: Burlington Park needs better bathrooms

I just watched my granddaughter play baseball at the Burlington Central Little League Park. I needed to use the bathroom, however the main bathrooms are out of order, in fact they don’t even have door handles. So, I walked over to the one porta-potty (for three baseball fields) and it was full of human waste. Now, I (all of us taxpayers) need to understand why the main bathrooms aren’t working properly.
The city made sure the concession stand works just fine (need the revenue to pay for the dog park?) It seems the dogs are taken care of better than our children and grandchildren. I’m just wondering which person at parks and recreation thinks this is proper sanitation? I am pretty sure they wouldn’t let any of their family members use the facility. The person responsible for the baseball fields should be ashamed of providing this kind of service to the kids playing baseball and their families. I can’t even believe it.
Bruce Martin
Billings