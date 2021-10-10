Letter to the editor: Business mandates should be enforced

Montana business owners must be outraged over the state government taking away the right to operate their businesses as they deem necessary.

There are many different types of businesses that should be mandating COVID vaccines, just as MMR and TDPP shots have been mandated for many decades by various organizations. Any business that requires staff to work closely with other staff or closely with clients should ensure everyone at their facility is vaccinated.

Many people have vulnerable family members they may carry COVID home to, even if fully vaccinated. What is our recourse when we get COVID from a coworker? What other business mandates won't be allowed next — "no shirt no shoes, no service?"

Jody DeCarlo

Red Lodge

