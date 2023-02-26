My sister is bullied because of the wiring in her brain — something that she has no control over. No matter how hard she tries, she simply cannot read. My sister has a learning disability that impacts her life every day. The elementary school which she attends emphasizes special education programs and its programs are well-known to be very effective for children with a wide range of disabilities. However, the learning programs in her school do not have the funding nor the capabilities to help her with her cognitive disability. She is just one of many kids struggling with this issue, and this puts unnecessary pressure on the parents of these children.