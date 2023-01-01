 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: C-PACE is a great option

Thank you to our County Commissioners for approving C-PACE for Yellowstone County at their last board meeting of 2022. By authorizing C-PACE, Yellowstone County joins many other counties across Montana in providing a new tool for our business owners. Whether using C-PACE to replace an HVAC system, upgrade lighting, install solar or something else, it's a great option for helping local businesses reduce their energy costs.

Farms and ranches, non-profits, commercial landlords and individual businesses can all take advantage of Montana's C-PACE program. Thank you, Commissioners.

Kristine Glenn

Billings

