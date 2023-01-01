Letter to the editor: C-PACE is an innovative financing opportunity

I want to thank the County Commissioners for enabling C-PACE in Yellowstone County. C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements) is an innovative financing opportunity that can help businesses, including non-profits and farms, invest in energy efficiency upgrades. It can be applied to existing and new facilities. Common investments include HVAC systems, solar panels, lighting, motors and more.

C-PACE is a well-established program in 38 states, but new to Montana. Many people worked to craft a bill that would fit our needs. The final version passed with bipartisan support in 2021 and was signed by the governor. Local governments need to authorize C-PACE for their locality, and that is what happened this week in Yellowstone County.

C-PACE has already been enacted in nine localities in Montana. The first project was a loan for a water treatment system that will result in $10 million savings for Bridger Brewing Headwaters near Three Forks and conservation of some 300 million gallons of water. Many projects are more modest, but the potential is clear. The Montana Facilities Financing Authority (MFFA) is managing the program and has the experience and expertise to put projects together. There is excellent information on MFFA’s website.

I and many others, notably Northern Plains, the Downtown Billings Alliance, Big Sky EDA, the Chamber, local businesses, and MFFA worked on getting C-PACE established in Montana. It is a great option, and a great coalition of supporters. Thanks to all who helped and to the Yellowstone County Commission.

Senator Mary McNally

SD24, Billings