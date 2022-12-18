Letter to the editor: Calamity Jane was an amazing woman

The busy-ness in my life has caused me to respond a little late to a Gazette story from October concerning Calamity Jane. I was discouraged and hurt to read where the author of the article called Calamity Jane a drunk. She was not.

She drank (a lot) back in the day when most women did not. Also, she had a baby girl (Jean — not Jane) born here in Livingston (Benson's Landing, as it was called back then) that she adopted out and they were later re-united.

My great-grandmother had the same mid-wife as Calamity. Calamity was the oldest of three children and had a hard life — raising her brother and sister after their parents died, and she was forced in to her rough and tough lifestyle — back when there was very little law to defend and protect...thus her name and reputation as Calamity Jane.

She was not born this way. Many photos show her feminine side. There are great-grand-nieces and nephews in the Billings area that I am surprised didn't respond to the Gazette article and defend Calamity by responding to the article's misinformation. She was an amazing woman who saved many lives when she lived in Livingston, by nursing the sick with natural remedies when the medical doctors had given up. I can sleep better now knowing I have defended a very amazing woman. Even the moon has a dark side.

Lindie Gibson

Livingston