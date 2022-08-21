Letter to the editor: Call special session to consider $1.5 billion surplus

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus. This is after an extra $800 million in the fully funded reserve fund, fire fund and capital development fund. There are several legislators who have promoted their ideas on what to do with the extra money. Some want to save it for the state to use on inflation. Some want to spend it on programs like affordable housing. Some want to wait until the regular legislative session before deciding. Some want to give it back to the taxpayers. There is even the thought that the money should not be given back because it will contribute to inflation.