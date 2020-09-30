Letter to the editor:Campaign ads not objective facts

I hope these are objective facts that respond to claims made in campaign ads. First, the most radical gun control laws in our history passed in 1934 in response to gang violence supporting alcohol sales and imports. People move here because we all try to make this ideal. For the foot-stomping right-wingers, where did Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte spend much of their lives? Was everybody pleasing to the foot-stompers born in Montana?

Medicare, Social Security, Disability and other benefits have always been government-run health care; that will not change. All health care and providers must meet government standards to practice or even open or advertise. I am sure that the rest of us would be fine if right-wingers and foot-stompers go to garages, cellars or other countries to get medical help.

One last point for all the candidates: So what if your opponent held a job before running for office? As long as that work history doesn't allow graft or theft or the hiring of relatives in jobs controlled by the office holder, let it go.

David Bovee

Billings

