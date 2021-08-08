Letter to the editor: Can Biden make things any worse?

I noticed a local 79-year-old homeless veteran camped out in his pickup truck on the main street last week, most of his belongings in the back and a bed roll. I thought to myself isn’t this great, a man who served our country, honorably, ending up in this circumstance sleeping nights in his truck. All I can say is ”pathetic.”

Meanwhile, our great leader President Biden and sidekick Vice President Kamala Harris are spending our tax dollars buying $300-a-night hotel rooms for people who have strolled across our open southern border illegally and allowed to stay until they can get a bus or plane ticket to anywhere in the U.S.A. they wish to go, on our dime, never to be heard from again, 10% of them having the COVID-19 virus, not treated or quarantined.

Meanwhile, citizens of the U.S. are recommended to wear masks even after receiving the vaccine. A border that six months ago was almost controllable. We are now paying border fence contractors to not finish the fence with the funds already appropriated by Congress to finish the job. What is wrong with this picture? Using the words of our commander in chief “C’mon man.” And just for honorable mention, rising crime rates, inflation, gas prices. I have high hopes that things can’t get much worse.

Steve Bue

Reed Point

