Letter to the editor: Can we really trust Trump?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our reality TV president’s latest public persona is apparently “concerned president.” This new role follows some other memorable roles. Remember Generalissimo Trump (I am smarter than my generals), who, despite his prevarications to the contrary, hasn’t accomplished one thing to make the U.S. or the rest of the world safer in the past three years, and arguably has made things worse. How about Professor Trump, the eminent climate scientist? Climate change opinion unsupported by actual science, oblivious to the potential damage, and openly disdainful of the opinion of most of the rest of the world. Oh, and his latest starring role as Doctor Trump, virologist and communicable disease expert (remember the hoax virus variously attributed to the Democrats, particularly Obama, the Chinese, Europe, and who knows, maybe the Pope).

Now he grudgingly allows experts who actually know what they are talking about to tell us the truth; instead of just repeating unsupported hogwash from Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, and the sycophantic morons that surround him.

But then Twitter Trump just can’t stop confusing a desperate situation with contradictory statements and false optimism that serves no purpose other than his self-aggrandizement (re-election).