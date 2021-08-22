Letter to the editor: Cancer Society supports continuous Medicaid eligibility

I am a 26-year-cancer survivor and a lead volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. As the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN is critical to the fight for a world without cancer. ACS CAN is opposed to the proposed elimination of continuous eligibility because of the harmful impacts this policy could have on cancer patients, survivors, and those at risk for the disease. ACS CAN wants to ensure that cancer patients and survivors in Montana will have access and coverage under the Medicaid program, and that program requirements do not create barriers to care for low-income cancer patients, survivors, and those who will be diagnosed with cancer. Maintaining access to quality, affordable, accessible, and comprehensive health care coverage and services is a matter of life and death for thousands of low-income cancer patients.