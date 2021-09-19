Letter to the editor: Candidates should encourage business

Last week, I listened to the two candidates who are running for City Council in Ward 3. Mr. Loveridge touts himself as a businessman who could bring a business sense to the council. I don’t believe it. When he was asked about his recommendations regarding our COVID epidemic in Billings, his response was “freedom.”

So, individual rights are more important than saving Billings businesses? In the last 18 months, two of my favorite restaurants closed, as did my favorite hardware store. I’m sure other places were forced to close also, but like thousands of others, my shopping is quite limited because few places are even encouraging the use of masks. I’m not the only one who has completely changed my spending habits. Unfortunately, that means I order a lot more from national companies that deliver.

Before the pandemic began, I regularly ate in good restaurants, and tried to do my shopping in Billings stores. In those days, the city was working to create environments that would welcome new younger people who could move in, start businesses, or find jobs. That is all delayed now, as our hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID patients, and are trying to get help from the National Guard, which has not yet been forthcoming. Who wants to move to a place like that?