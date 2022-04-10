Letter to the editor: Candidates will fight for well-being of our children

The time has come to take back control of our schools. For far too long we as parents have been complacent about the education system while busily raising our families and being productive members of society. Meanwhile, the war on children has been evolving and taking hold within our own community. Ideologies that one hears about in California or New York are here and thriving in our own backyard.

School District 2 has four school board candidates stepping up and answering the call to fight against the war on our children. Shannon Johnson (Zone 3), Chad Nelson (Zone 4), Kristen Gilfeather (Zone 5), and John Von Langen (Zone 7) are running for the health, safety and protection of the children.

The time is now to be civically engaged. If the Billings community steps up positive cultural change can occur both in our schools and community. The youth of today need the protection of their parents and their community.

These four school board candidates are fighting against the on-again, off-again masking mandates. They are against the false pretenses in curriculum and ideology promoting diversity, inclusion and equity. Perhaps most importantly, they are against the protection of explicit pornographic reading material which seeks to normalize pedophilia while promoting moral degeneracy.

Please familiarize yourself with the candidates, educate your friends and neighbors about why this school board race is so important.

Help the candidates fight for the well-being of our children and vote by May 3.

Jana Bornhoft

Billings

