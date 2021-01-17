 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Capitol police couldn't defend themselves

In Montana, if a homeowner feels threatened, they are justified in using deadly force to prevent or terminate someone else's unlawful entry or attack upon the structure. The so-called “Castle Doctrine” is outlined in MCA 45-3-103.

How ironic and sad that when the “People’s House,” the Capitol building, was under attack by thousands of Trump-incited domestic terrorists, the courageous but badly outnumbered Capitol Police were ordered not to use lethal force. The officers were pummeled by poles bearing Trump, MAGA, and disgracefully, U.S. flags. They were doused by the insurrectionists with bear spray. They were bludgeoned by the traitors with fire extinguishers, helmets, and shields. One officer was murdered and many more were hospitalized.

We live in a country where a Montanan can gun down someone who illegally enters their garage, but brave police officers in D.C. cannot defend themselves from a bloodthirsty, seditious mob. Something is terribly wrong.

Mark Holston

Kalispell

