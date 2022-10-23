 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Care Association opposes LR-131

The Montana Primary Care Association opposes ballot measure LR-131, standing together with the broader Montana medical community and the physicians caring for the families who will be negatively impacted. LR-131 criminalizes doctors who provide appropriate, compassionate care to families with infants born with non-life sustaining birth defects or born too early to survive. MPCA strongly opposes efforts to criminalize physicians and the subsequent intrusion into the provider-patient relationship.

Cindy Stergar

CEO, Montana Primary Care Association

