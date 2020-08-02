Letter to the editor: Care for the common good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I do not think that the majority of United States citizens would argue that our government has fumbled the ball when it comes to COVID-19. Not only has it not "gone away" all by itself, it is now raging like wildfire throughout the country, partly for lack of leadership and largely because of the belief of individuality that we all hold dear.

It is sad enough to watch the daily totals on the news every night but now President Trump has decided that we don't need to know what is going on in this crisis. He has ordered hospitals to report data directly to his administration and not the CDC from now on. And this information will not be available to the public. So if the numbers are making you look bad, hide the numbers. Are we, the people, going to let this happen?

In addition, with hospitals being stretched thinly in many states, what on earth are we going to do when flu season starts this fall? Where will sick people turn when there is no room for any more sick people? And not enough caregivers to care for them? I don't like wearing a mask any more than anyone else but I believe that good citizenship requires caring for the common good of all. Please, neighbors, wear a mask when you are out and about.

Bonnie Ambuehl

Billings

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0