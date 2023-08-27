Abandoned vehicle issues on the South Side allow homeless people and drug users to use them as shelters and the police department seems not to care. Tow truck services cannot remove them if they're not tagged by police. I have reached out but seems like the city doesn’t care.

How is a community to improve in appearance or a neighborhood if no one is doing anything? I believe that if these vehicles were to be removed then that would decrease the element of individuals that vandalize these vehicles and will improve the appearance of the neighborhood.