Letter to the editor: Caregivers need wage increases

I live in Billings and I am a caregiver with 20-plus years experience. I’m also a cancer survivor. I’m writing because we need help to better support the people we care for. The majority of my clients are disabled. I help them with daily tasks, depending on their needs and ability. We’re limited in what we can do because we only have so much time. Our work helps to keep them in their homes and out of the hospitals, which are already full thanks to the coronavirus. Some of our clients don’t have family to care for them, or they aren’t willing or able to help themselves.