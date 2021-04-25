Letter to the editor: Caregivers need wage increases

I live in Billings and I am a caregiver with 20-plus years experience. I’m also a cancer survivor. I’m writing because we need help to better support the people we care for. The majority of my clients are disabled. I help them with daily tasks, depending on their needs and ability. We’re limited in what we can do because we only have so much time. Our work helps to keep them in their homes and out of the hospitals, which are already full thanks to the coronavirus. Some of our clients don’t have family to care for them, or they aren’t willing or able to help themselves.
The pandemic has made life more difficult because everything is limited. We lose hours, and our clients go without services. It’s been hard to keep enough caregivers working due to quarantine rules, and clients get confused when they have a fill-in caregiver. If our state legislators and governor are listening, I need you to continue to fight for our clients so we have the hours for their care and we can keep the best caregivers in our clients' homes instead of losing them to better paying jobs elsewhere. You clapped, now act. Don’t forget about us in HB 632. We need provider rate increases, direct caregiver wage increases, and essential worker bonuses.
Delphine Camarillo
Billings