Letter to the editor: Caregivers should be vaccinated

I agree with Kristi Drake’s opinion piece regarding vaccinated caregivers for vulnerable people. People needing a caregiver are vulnerable because of age or health condition. It seems logical that all precautions would be taken to ensure their safety, including being vaccinated against COVID and other diseases and wearing a mask when there is a chance of becoming infected or of infecting someone else.

My mother is a reasonably healthy 98-year-old. After several years of caring for her ourselves, my siblings and I sought help and have been lucky to find a compassionate, understanding, consistent and vaccinated caregiver.

People who, as part of their jobs, encounter others who could be vulnerable (and that might be anyone) should want to be vaccinated to keep everyone safe. The politicians in Montana, and elsewhere, should want themselves and their constituents to be responsible citizens. Instead, they foment divisiveness leading to hate and vitriol. We, as a people, have forgotten how to be respectful. Differences of opinion are not respected; the knowledge of experts is not respected.