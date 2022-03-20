Letter to the editor: Carnage in Ukraine should be reality check

Autocracy versus democracy. The majority of Americans are showing their strong preference for democracy while the war rages in Ukraine. However, fear was palpable that Republican leadership would once again follow Trump into his delusional fantasy. History has unfolded before us. The first visitor to Trump’s oval office was Putin’s man Sergey Lavrov. The first impeachment was all about weakening Ukraine for Russian’s advantage. Example after example continued. Today images of Trump, Pompeo, and Tucker Carlson permeate the Russian propaganda airwaves as they sing the praises of Putin while trashing our own American President Joe Biden.