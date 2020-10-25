Letter to the editor: Celebrate long-term care residents

October is National Long-Term Residents' Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our communities and our nation. The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2020 is "Connection Matters" to emphasize connections to family, to friends and to the community as an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents. The months of restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities and the inability of residents, families and friends to be together during the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of connection of relationships, and the impact they have on all of our well-being.