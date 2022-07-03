Letter to the editor: Celebrate Montana's Constitution for its protections

As redistricting conflicts boil across the nation, I am so proud of our Montana Constitution, which takes a fair and balanced approach to legislative redistricting. With the 2020 census, Montana gains a new U.S. House seat, so our state must be divided into two separate districts. Per our state constitution, the commission entrusted with this task is made up of five people — one appointed by each Senate Majority and Minority Leader and one appointed by each House Majority and Minority leader. Because the four-person commission could not agree on the fifth member, per our constitution, the Montana Supreme Court designated the fifth member. The commission will be holding public hearings later this summer to hear comments on their proposed maps. I will be seated front and center for the hearing in Billings on Sept. 16.