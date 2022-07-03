Letter to the editor: Celebrate Montana's Constitution for its protections

As redistricting conflicts boil across the nation, I am so proud of our Montana Constitution, which takes a fair and balanced approach to legislative redistricting. With the 2020 census, Montana gains a new U.S. House seat, so our state must be divided into two separate districts. Per our state constitution, the commission entrusted with this task is made up of five people — one appointed by each Senate Majority and Minority Leader and one appointed by each House Majority and Minority leader. Because the four-person commission could not agree on the fifth member, per our constitution, the Montana Supreme Court designated the fifth member. The commission will be holding public hearings later this summer to hear comments on their proposed maps. I will be seated front and center for the hearing in Billings on Sept. 16.
We owe our thanks for this balanced approach to redistricting to 100 of our fellow Montanans who wrote our remarkable state constitution. These 100 folks from all walks of life were selected by special election in 1971. The election was noteworthy in that no serving politicians were eligible to run. The constitution guarantees at least 17 — yes, 17 — more rights than our federal Constitution. Because of our constitution, all governmental meetings and documents are open to the public, and we are guaranteed a voice. I applaud our constitution for protecting Montanans for the past 50 years. I invite you to join me in celebrating and supporting this extraordinary document.
People are also reading…
Kristine Glenn
Billings