Letter to the editor: Celebrating NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts invites you to celebrate our 10th season. We have celebrated many milestones, weathered storms including a recent pandemic. Doors were kept open when performances were allowed, and music flowed at our Drive In Theater events.

Since 2013 NOVA has produced 25 youth productions, 40 plays, 12 musicals and 25 operas. These performances can be added to the 25 main stage operas produced before Rimrock Opera and Venture Theatre merged to form NOVA, all performed at the Alberta Bair Theatre.

Our youth conservatory and opera productions help us stand out from other arts organizations in Billings. NOVA is a unique, vibrant organization and has become a brilliant light in the Billings.

NOVA’s Board of Directors is comprised of diverse individuals who are dedicated and passionate supporters of the arts in Billings.

Three members have served since NOVA’s opening: Lucinda Stearns Butler, past President; Steven Butler M.D., Treasurer; and Karen Postema, Secretary. All three have been on the Executive Committee since 2013 and are Founders of NOVA. Lucinda served as president for two terms, for a total of seven years. Steven has been Treasurer for seven years and served as President for two years. Karen has served as Secretary for ten years. All three are on, and have been on, the Rimrock Opera Foundation Board since 2003.

We congratulate all past and present Board members for the first decade of success.

NOVA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and appreciates your support and donations.

Lucinda Butler

Billings