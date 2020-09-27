Letter to the editor: Census count provides funding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As former Jesuit Volunteers in the Missoula and Billings communities, we have first-hand experience in social services and the importance of federal funding for important programs such as employment, family services, affordable housing, and education in our communities. By counting all people in our communities, we are ensuring that basic needs are being met. The Census happens once every 10 years and for each person not counted, Yellowstone County will miss out on $2,000 of federal funding per year for the next decade. With an undercount, our community will be shortchanged in a huge and impactful way.

We’re writing to remind the Billings community of the importance of the 2020 Census, with hopes that those of you who have not yet completed the Census may learn of its significance and those who have will lend a hand to your neighbors. A flawed count will harm all businesses, nonprofits and residents. The lack of access to the internet and permanent housing in many areas of Montana will result in our most vulnerable and marginalized populations being dangerously undercounted.

We must be willing to reach out to our friends, neighbors and clients to offer our assistance. The Census can be filled out at https://my2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020. On Sept. 30, the self-response for the 2020 Census will close, and we need to ensure our entire community is counted.