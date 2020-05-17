Letter to the editor: Census is critical to our future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of us are itching, probably more than ever, to experience all the great things that long summer days in Montana bring. One simple but critically important thing to do before heading out is to complete the census.

The number of individuals counted determines the amount of state funding allocated by the government. In Montana, for every person that’s not counted, we stand to lose $20,000 per person over the next 10 years. That’s funding for hospitals, schools, infrastructure and more — we know how important those resources are to our health and safety in the current health pandemic.

Additionally, the census determines how many seats each state is given in the House of Representatives. Montana is projected to gain an additional Representative, but only if everyone is counted.

The census is especially important for students: It directs funds to housing projects and even affects the cost of going to college. Federal expenditures like Pell Grants rely on a census-derived figure.

Taking a census of every single person is constitutionally mandated, and has been held every 10 years since 1790. Participating in the census is the obligation of everyone who calls America home.