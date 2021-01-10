Letter to the editor: Challenging vote is legal

I have read with interest where The Gazette’s editorial board has taken to task Montana Sen. Steve Daines’ choice to join other senators in challenging the Electoral College's vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Joining the 13 senators in their challenge were 140 congressional GOP house members.

May I remind The Gazette’s board this challenge is a perfectly legal maneuver that was settled using a process established in the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

This law has its origin in the contested presidential election of 1876 between Samuel J. Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes.

Resulting from this objection, a short-term solution by a 15 member committee consisting of five House Representatives, five senators, and five Supreme Court Justices was established. In the end, the justices cast the final vote for Hayes as the House and Senate members voted along party lines.

The Gazette's board claim there is no evidence of "irregularities." This is unfounded as there are four states — Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia — who changed their election laws to facilitate the outcome of the election, in violation of states’ statutes enacted by their elected legislators.