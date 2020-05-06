Letter to the editor: Change required to save democracy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In light of the political, economic and health issues in our country today, I am reminded of the proverb about the frog that is put in a pot of cold water and as the water is heated to boiling, the frog is unaware of its demise. Our country has been blessed with two centuries of remarkably successful democracy, a period of time that has created a complacency or even an overconfidence in the stability of our government.

Democracies such as ours do not crumble over night. They end as a result of the collapse of the rule of law, the system of checks and balances, the independence authority of the judiciary, the freedom of the press, the unacceptability of purposeful lying, putting a political leader’s private interests before the public interest, or threatening political rivals with harm or imprisonment.

All of these have been done before our eyes, with the sycophantic help from the Republican Party, including our very own Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte, since Donald Trump has become president. The proverbial pot is near boiling and our democracy is at stake. Change is required in November.

David James

Eureka

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0