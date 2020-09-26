Letter to the editor: Cheap ads target Williams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve voted in many elections. And I’ve seen campaign ads get more devious and insulting each time around. But the latest ads portraying Kathleen Williams as a puppet of Bernie Sanders are by far the worst.

I see that they are designed and paid for out by the Club for Growth, a super PAC based in Washington, D.C. Checking them out on the internet, I see that they are targeting Kathleen Williams and Gov. Steve Bullock. This is likely because our media market in Montana is cheap compared to other states. They support Auditor Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines because in the past those two have voiced support for slowly starving Social Security and Medicare and cutting taxes on the wealthy.

I think we should decide who we want to represent us in the U.S. Congress, not some outside group. Kathleen Williams is a moderate voice who is ready to do the work to represent Montana. She has a strong legislative record of meeting with Montanans, learning their issues and providing solutions. Kathleen is a problem solver, who is honest and policy-driven. She wants to strengthen Medicare and Social Security, not privatize them. Let’s be smart and vote her into office.

Carole Baumann

Billings

