Letter to the editor: Check the facts before believing political ads

The mute button on my remote control is wearing out! Every time a political add comes on, I mute it. I am so sick of the lies and half-truths being told by both sides. Both sides say, “He/She did this awful thing,” as if they did it all by themselves, as if it wasn't decided by the Legislature or the Congress. One person cannot make these decisions by themselves in isolation from the rest of the lawmakers. The exception seems to be President Trump, but normally it’s a group decision.

I’m tired of the candidates tearing each other down with lies and innuendoes that are not true. Case in point: the statement “like the $14 million in state contracts (Governor Bullock) paid to his brother’s company.” The fact is his brother sold the business 2004, way before Bullock was governor. Additionally, the awarding of contracts for services is not part of the governor’s role — the State Procurement Bureau is responsible for awarding contracts for services.

There are other ads that are just as bad on both sides. Please people, check these statements that are made to see what the real facts are. Be an informed voter, no matter who you plan to vote for.

Barbara Karst

Laurel

