Letter to the editor: Checking up on Patriots Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a recipient of one of those vote-by-mail letters (“Mailer causes confusion,” The Billings Gazette, Aug. 3, 2020). Since I am already signed up for mail-in voting I thought I'd do a little research on the Patriots Foundation of Urbandale, Iowa. Since nowhere in their letter did they mention their political affiliation, I thought it might be interesting.

First of all, they are not associated with The Patriots Foundation that honors soldiers in the U.S. Army. The Iowa ones says that they are government watchdogs and promote open and transparent government, but still made no mention of political party affiliation. A few minutes on the internet revealed that the email address of its president, Craig Robinson, is craig@theiowarepublican.com and that another entity at their street address is theiowarepublican.com.

It only leaves me with yet another question: Why didn't they mention their party affiliation in their letter if they are truly promoting openness and transparency? Are they trying to hide something from the folks that they are encouraging to vote by mail? I wonder.

Victor D. Herman

Laurel

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1