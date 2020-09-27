Letter to the editor: Checks and balances

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The power to elect and remove judges at both the state and local level is retained by the people under our populist Montana Constitution. This is a good thing and acts as a check and balance against those, particularly the self-appointed elite, who wish to obtain desired outcomes that they cannot achieve through the other two branches of government, i.e. the Montana legislature and the Executive branch.

There are two cases before judges in Yellowstone County now that bear watching by the voters of Yellowstone County. The judges are Jessica Fehr and Donald Harris. The case before Judge Fehr attempts to set aside a statute intended to prevent voter intimidation and the collection of ballots by strangers that was endorsed by 63% of the state's voters in a recent election. The case before Judge Harris is a bold attempt by the Montana Democratic Party to rewrite election laws that they lack the votes to rewrite in the legislature. They are now attempting to use the judge to do so under the cover of COVID.

I ask Yellowstone County voters to watch the outcomes of these cases and remind you that, if you feel that our normal constitutionally prescribed manner of adopting and amending laws has been incorrectly judicially usurped, you will have the power to remove these judges at their next election. I hope that our constitutional norms are respected even under this "emergency." When will it end?