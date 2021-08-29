Letter to the editor: Cheers to KCTR Radio for help with house fire

I would like to express my disappointment in the Billings Gazette, KTVQ-2 and KULR-8. Early morning of Aug. 17, my daughter had a house fire. Everything they had is gone. They didn't even have underwear. Thanks to their dogs they were able to get out and are OK.

For three days I called both news stations and my daughter contacted The Gazette. I was told it was a busy week with the fair and all. I asked if they could at least report the story and maybe we could find some resources. No one bothered to call back.

I would like to give a huge thank you to the two men that seem to be there whenever and wherever people need a hand up. Mark and Paul the Breakfast Flakes at KCTR Radio were once again the only media outlet to reach out and put this out there. They continue to support this community every chance they get.

I received dozens of phone calls, several asked why no other media outlets reached out to help. The Red Cross is stretched thin right now due to all the wildfires. They are still trying to help. I guess a corn dog at the fair is a bigger story than a woman and her daughter losing everything. If it were not for their dogs this would be a whole different story. Thanks again to Mark and Paul for putting this out and all of your support in this community.