Letter to the editor: Children are not 'owned'

The photo and article regarding the protest of the no-spectator requirement, at school sporting events, in the Saturday, Aug. 29 Billings Gazette caught my interest. I understood why parents would be frustrated, yet thought the plan to reevaluate it in two to three weeks made sense and provided some optimism. What I wondered though was how the veteran in the photo's three deployments should guarantee him the right to watch his kid's sporting events during a pandemic.

Reading through the article, I was surprised that Elsie Arntzen was a speaker. Why would the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction be at this rally, let alone speak at it? Then I read her comments, "You own your children." Wow! Parents own their children. I'd never thought of it that way. Sounds like they are a piece of property. I took exception to the comment yet realized her intention was only to rile up the crowd and make them feel that their parental rights were being taken away by public schools, which she is elected to support. If she were really “all in on the health and safety of school children,” as she says she is, she would support the no spectator rule. Instead she was throwing fuel on the fire.