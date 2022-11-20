Letter to the editor: China is playing us

Recently I witnessed four college kids at a restaurant table all staring at their phones. Not a word was spoken. I asked them to keep it down!

Kids get trophies for showing up to whatever sport they play despite not winning. Suck it up buttercup. No trophy. You lost. Life lesson. Remind your child about your parents walk to school back in the day.

There is a referee shortage in many sports because of out-of-control parents which instills great learning experiences for the kids.

Insert your own we have gotten soft experience here.

Imagine my surprise at a recent 60 Minutes segment about TikTok which originated in China. Chinese kids 14 and under, get the spinach version of TikTok which gears towards learning, experiments, languages and so on. Screen time is limited daily. Chinese kid's number one dream job is “Astronaut.” The Chinese mail out the opiate version to the rest of the world and thus the number one dream job for American kids is…are you sitting? "Social Influencer!" This plays out well in a few generations, don’t you think?

So, Washington, with your proven record of doing nothing (sorry, no trophies!), think, if you can, of your grandkids. Invest in our educational system, especially, teachers, who need to be paid, so we can create future leaders, regaining our leadership mantle that is slipping away. Or we can go Chinese!

Donn Vorisek

Billings