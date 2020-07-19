Letter to the editor: China lied, so did Trump

China lied about COVID-19 costing lives and jobs. China did lie but so did President Trump. The president and his Republican collaborators are responsible for making America number one in deaths and job losses. By early July over 126,000 Americans died due to the virus. The amount of pain and suffering by friends and family members is possibly the most ever in such a short time period. Japan had 972 deaths and South Korea had 282 deaths in the same period.