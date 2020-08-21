Letter to the editor: Choose Bullock

Every Montana voter needs to consider seriously the choice they have for the U.S. Senate seat. We think Gov. Steve Bullock is a clear choice over Sen. Steve Daines. Daines spent six years of his career living in China working for Proctor & Gamble. His area of responsibility included starting up Chinese factories that employed Chinese workers. While that was happening P&G was getting rid of U.S. jobs. Now he is flooding the media saying that it is about time that we get tough on China and move our manufacturing back home. That’s rich, considering he helped P&G expand its manufacturing and business in China. The word hypocritical comes to mind.