Letter to the editor: Choose Bullock

Every Montana voter needs to consider seriously the choice they have for the U.S. Senate seat. We think Gov. Steve Bullock is a clear choice over Sen. Steve Daines. Daines spent six years of his career living in China working for Proctor & Gamble. His area of responsibility included starting up Chinese factories that employed Chinese workers. While that was happening P&G was getting rid of U.S. jobs. Now he is flooding the media saying that it is about time that we get tough on China and move our manufacturing back home. That’s rich, considering he helped P&G expand its manufacturing and business in China. The word hypocritical comes to mind.
Meanwhile, back in Washington, Daines and his allies have said that we need to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The big question is replace with what? The Republican led Senate has had three and a half years to answer that question and they have come up with nothing, a big fat zero. Steve Bullock led the state government to expand Medicaid coverage for thousands of Montanans. That coverage is essential today, tomorrow and in the future as we try to get a handle on a pandemic. Bullock has shown great leadership and needs to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
Sue and Greg Waite
Absarokee
