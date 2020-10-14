Letter to the editor: Choose Hannah Olson

Once again, voters in south Billings have a chance to decide who will best represent them in making decisions that affect all of our lives in Montana. Hannah Olson is a South Side resident who has watched as politicians tell people one thing and then go to Helena and vote for moneyed and special interests instead of those of the actual residents of Billings. Like most of us, Olson wants to see people keep their access to healthcare, see kids continue to enjoy great public education, and see politicians who represent their constituents with honesty and honor. The rancor that has plagued national politics has infected us here in Montana in recent years and it's time to send people who want to come up with actual solutions for the general public to represent us in the Montana Legislature. If you live in south-central Billings and Hannah Olson is on your ballot, please choose her.