Letter to the editor: Choose the freedoms that benefit all

After reading the opinion column by Don "K" Kaltschmidt (The Billings Gazette, June 10, 2020), I was reminded of a comment I heard going door to door for a Democrat in 2018. The resident said, "All Democrats ought to be eliminated because they are harmful to the nation." My response was, "So you think we should be a one party nation?" She equivocated then, but my thought was, "Isn't that what communists had?"

Whenever a party says, “Only one party's candidates are left to stand for freedom that Americans have defended for generations, and that is the Republican Party,” I begin to wonder which freedoms he wants. Is it the freedom of speech which is to disagree and see things differently? Is it the freedom of the press to be liberal and search for truth? Is it the freedom of corporations to pollute or create monopolies that fix prices and reduce competition? Is it the freedom to let people die when they cannot afford health care, or for the police to bring their biases into their work?