Let me say at the outset that I am not a wordsmith nor master of the English language, and I have been having a hard time understanding what this whole “woke” concept means. The best word association in English that I could find is the past tense of “awake” or having a sense of awareness, as in: “I woke up yesterday,” which is not necessarily a bad thing. If this is true, then the opposite of “woke” would be sleep, unawareness or worse yet...death. Therefore, I think I would choose “wokeness” over the alternatives.