Have you ever appreciated someone in your organization who provided unique understanding, acumen or leadership that led to significant improvements? Danny Choriki, who is running for re-election to the Billings City Council from Ward 3, has demonstrated just that in his 3½ years on the council.

Danny is a big-picture guy, an IT guy, someone who researches trends and solutions that can amplify the discussion of managing the city. He examines an issue, observing how different communities have addressed it. Additionally, as a council member, he reads myriad city departmental reports, some of which would benefit from more comprehensive information, while others require excessive staff input time. As a computer guy Danny is able to find alternative applications that could improve those documents, bringing Billings up to current data reporting standards.

With those insights, Danny visits departmental leaders to share what he’s learned, offering them ideas and programs that could improve departmental performance. He appreciates that so many of those leaders have readily engaged.

Danny has been heartened by his involvement in getting the Family Justice Center study underway, finding assistance for the Family Violence Task Force, working with Substance Abuse Connect and the Continuum of Care and finding city funds for Shelter First and Gateway House at the YWCA.

As Choriki looks at future challenges for Billings, his priorities are housing, public safety, family violence, and prevention. I applaud his contributions thus far and urge Ward 3 constituents to re-elect Danny Choriki to City Council.

Jaq Quanbeck

Billings