Letter to the editor: Christi Jacobsen ignores voter freedom

I am writing in response to Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s guest opinion of Jan. 26. Ms. Jacobsen claims that Montana is 'as-close-to-perfect' in part because of our elections and doesn’t need or want any help from the federal government to improve our system, which has 'voter ID, clean voter rolls, …and best security standards.'

She does not mention 'free and fair' elections because in recent years, Montana’s elections have become less free and fair. In 2021, our state Legislature passed, and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed, SB 169 and HB 176, which suppress Montanans’ freedom to participate in our electoral process by ending same day registration and adding new voter ID requirements, both of which discriminate against low-income, indigenous, rural, elderly and student populations.

True democracy is about inclusion in civic participation. True democracy depends on respect for the dignity of others. Lack of respect for the dignity of others and exclusion from participation in the electoral process breeds mistrust, a gut feeling, and distrust, which is based on experience, and our nation seems to have a big trust issue at present.

There are other states besides Montana that have recently enacted voter suppression laws, which limit citizen participation in the electoral process. If all states were really concerned about free and fair elections, there would be no need for the legislation that is presently before the U.S. Senate, and I applaud our U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for his support of it.

Barbara Gulick

Billings

