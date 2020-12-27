Letter to the Editor: Christmas angel

I've met a real live Christmas angel! On Dec. 12 I ran into the Albertsons store on Rehberg and Grand to pick up a few items. When I got to the register to pay for my items I discovered I didn't have my wallet with me. Embarrassed, I asked the clerk to set aside my items while I ran home, a few blocks away, to retrieve my wallet. A voice in back of me said "Don't do that. I'll get it." Grateful, I turned to the lovely lady and asked for her name and address so I could send her my repayment. She said, "The only repayment I want is for you to pay it forward."