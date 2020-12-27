Letter to the Editor: Christmas angel

I've met a real live Christmas angel! On Dec. 12 I ran into the Albertsons store on Rehberg and Grand to pick up a few items. When I got to the register to pay for my items I discovered I didn't have my wallet with me. Embarrassed, I asked the clerk to set aside my items while I ran home, a few blocks away, to retrieve my wallet. A voice in back of me said "Don't do that. I'll get it." Grateful, I turned to the lovely lady and asked for her name and address so I could send her my repayment. She said, "The only repayment I want is for you to pay it forward."
At this time of hardship for many, it was especially touching to be the recipient of such generosity. She rescued me and encouraged me to do the same for others. Because I'm not experiencing the hardships others are, I will follow her example and honor the spirit of the season with unconditional generosity. Thank you to this kind stranger.
Cindy Holtz
Billings