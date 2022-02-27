Letter to the editor: CI-121 will hurt property owners

I am a strong conservative and a long-time small business owner in Billings. I want all conservatives to know that Constitutional Initiative 121 isn’t property tax relief. All it does is put bad tax policy from California into our state constitution.

We need our government to start living within its means. The people pushing CI-121 will tell you that this is what this initiative does. They are dead wrong. CI-121 doesn’t cap government spending — all it does is shift the property tax burden from one taxpayer to another. If we pass this initiative, our small businesses and farmers and ranchers are going to pay more property taxes. Property owners in the counties will pay more taxes too, as the tax burden is shifted to them from people in the liberal, free-spending cities.

And those aren’t the only reasons CI-121 is wrong for Montana. Neighbors with similar homes that get the same services from our local governments and schools will pay drastically different amounts of property taxes, just because of when they bought their home. Why would we want to punish young families buying their first home or empty-nest seniors who need to move into a smaller, more accessible home by making them pay higher taxes?

CI-121 is not conservative tax policy. It does not control government spending or cut taxes across the board. It is just the latest example of government picking winners and losers. Please do not sign any petitions to place CI-121 on the ballot.

Dan Wagner

Billings

