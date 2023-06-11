My granddaughter rented the Rose Park gazebo for her son's second birthday party, May 21. We gave her the $50 as per sign to help out. She was informed and charged $100 even though the staff and the supervisor admitted the metal sign posted on the pillar did state $50.

However, they made her pay $100. This is suspect: If the sign says a price, that is what must be charged. We don't know if everyone else pays $50 or where the extra $50 goes. This was an extra hardship on my granddaughter and is not right. The city of Billings just charges whatever it wants regardless of public notices. This is always the attitude of Billings.