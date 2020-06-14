Letter to the editor: City, country ready to change

Letter to the editor: City, country ready to change

{{featured_button_text}}

Walking to join the demonstration Sunday, I saw people my age carrying signs suggesting that nothing had changed in the past half century. My thoughtless reflex was, “Yup, 70 years, same old sh**.” But these are changed times.

At the courthouse, I saw how diverse our city has become and how much we appreciate one another. I heard enthusiastic, idealistic chants and thoughtful discussions about real problems. Police demonstrated their support with a low profile and an occasional wave and smile.

Institutions are tough things and no institution is more deeply entangled in our culture than racism. What I saw Sunday was a city and a country ready to restructure itself, reversing the centuries old project of institutionalizing racism, while building new, just, kind and strong institutions.

Karl W. Schmiedeskamp

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News