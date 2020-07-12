Letter to the editor: City has better options than Stillwater Building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a Billings property owner, voter and taxpayer, I am grateful the city withdrew further participation in the Stillwater Building. I believe better, more cost effective options exist.

I suggest the council, in the best interests of the community, consider keeping the current iconic City Hall as our downtown precinct and city court location.

Assuming there is actual need for additional city space, how about moving administrative offices just two blocks west and occupying space at Park 1, already a non-tax generating city property?

This under-utilized structure offers plentiful, convenient parking. Administrative offices, including HR, etc., do not require being located with police and courts. All present downtown city functions would only be two blocks and the internet away from each other.

This proposed space solution is rational and would save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Many taxpayer dollars have been wasted as a result of the TID. Social engineering is not market directed, and has not served taxpayers well. In a recent Gazette article it was reported tax increment funds represent monies that have been diverted from other sources (where from?). We have been led to believe TIF funds are Heaven-sent. They are not.