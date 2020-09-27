Letter to the editor: City needs to better manage money

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, it was reported that the Billings City Council voted to increase the Park District 1 assessment fee on median homes from $27.50 to $40 on our property tax bill with no input or vote from the general public of any kind. This was to shore up the deficit in spending on public safety — the old “borrowing from Peter to pay Paul" trick. Now that the residents voted in favor of a public safety mill levy, I was (along with others I'm sure) wondering if they plan on retracting that increase since the mill levy passed. Seems like they should because our property taxes will go up to support the public safety increase. Or is this going to be the new standard when one department is in the red to borrow and increase fees in another to cover costs. Maybe a little better fiscal management is in order.