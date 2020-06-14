Letter to the editor: City pushed out seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What’s up with the senior center closing? We've not been there since March 14, 2020, when the senior board was pushed in a corner with nothing else to do except move out. This all started with the past two city administrators and the current one, along with those mayors four years ago.

As the city is aware, we tried to get help at the city council meeting to no avail. All we heard is how wonderful the Parks & Rec and staff were doing, and now we hear them crying for help?

This building was built with federal funding for a senior center, not Parks & Rec. We put the money right back into the building: $19,000 for flooring and $19,000 for the parking lot across the street, just to mention a few. And Whitaker said we didn't need fundraising right at the beginning.

If every department in the city is run like Parks & Rec, it’s no wonder they are hurting for money. Overstaffed and underworked! Don't prey on the taxpayers and young families. There was money, they said. Now where is it? Go see for yourself.

We are homeless with no place to go. After being successful for 40-plus years, Mike Whitaker and city officials could hardly wait to get us out of there. Know the facts. They were so smart and hurtful. Now they can figure it out! This is just a ploy for the mill levy.